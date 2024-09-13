Shackleford, Ronald Lee "Ronnie"



of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2024. He was born March 19, 1947, to the late Lester Sr. and G. Anna N. Shackleford, Preceded in death by parents, sister Frances L. Shackleford, brothers Lester Shackleford Jr. Bert Shackleford, Arthur Shackleford, and Michael Shackleford, all of Dayton. He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Lynn R. Shackleford; Daughters Sanita L. Shackleford and LaRonna Lee Richardson (Dale Jr.); Grandson Ronald Chappell; Sister Jacqueline A. Shackleford; and Brother Anthony (Delores) Shackleford. Services will be held, 11am, Monday, September 16, 2024, at H.H. Roberts, 38 South Gettysburg Ave Dayton, Ohio 45417. Family will receive friends 10:30 -11:00 am.



