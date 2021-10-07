SHACKLEFORD, Michael A.



Age 67 of Dayton passed away on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 7, 2021, at 11:00 am, West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. John Kidd, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.



