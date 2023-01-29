SHACKLEFORD,



Bert Eugene



Departed this life Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mariah Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 86. Born July 14, 1936, to the union of the late Mr. Lester and G. Anna N. Shackleford Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; brothers, Lester Jr., Jackie, Arthur, and Michael Sr.; sister, Frances L. Shackleford; son, Bruce, all of Dayton. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline A. and brothers, Ronald (Lynn) and Anthony (Delores) Shackleford, all of Dayton, Ohio, a host family and friends. He was a member of Garden Faith COGIC, where he served in the church ministry. A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of '55, he later served in the United States Marines Corps. A retiree of Inland General Motors after many years of service and later from Montgomery County Children Services. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Blessed Rock, 17 Whitmore Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Gary Lay of Garden of Faith COGIC officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



