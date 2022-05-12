SHACKELFORD, John R.



Age 83 of Dayton, went Home to be with the Lord and reunited with his wife, Judy, on May 8, 2022. He was born October 16, 1938, in Chillicothe, OH, to the late John C. and Laura



(Burnett) Shackelford.



He is survived by his three children, Debbie (Jeff) Hagen, John (Tammy) Shackelford and Kimberli Gabbard; grandchildren, Curtis (Tonya) Sult,



Brittany Sult, Alexis (Andrew) Gilardi, Jennifer (Julian) Hagen-McGarvey, Rachel (Tyler) Gilbert, Victoria Hagen, Jonathan (Molly) Shackelford and Chelsey (Jay) Holderman; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dawson, Colton, Beckham, Maddox, Bella, Avera and Everly; sisters, Bobbi (Paul) Higley and



Virginia Palmer; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



John worked at Mead Corporation right out of high school up to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the Ohio National Guard. John enjoyed singing at family functions. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan! John was a faithfully dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.



Family will receive guests from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. John will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Judy.



