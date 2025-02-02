Severyn, Thomas P.



SEVERYN, Thomas P. age 74, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Tom was born on September 1, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Chester and Rosemary Severyn. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield. He completed a BS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Dayton, a Program Manager's Course at Defense Systems Management College, and an MS in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Concluding a 33-year civilian career in aerospace at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Tom retired in 2009 as Acting Director of the F-22 Raptor Systems Program Office. Other positions at WPAFB included: 300+ test hours as a flight test engineer for the 4950th Test Wing; Project Manager and Director of Propulsion for the B-2 Stealth Bomber; Chief of Support, Lean Logistics PMO; Chief of the Systems and Modernization Branches, Depot Maintenance Division, AFMC; Deputy Chief, Inspections and Assessments, AFMC Inspector General; Deputy Director, Special Operations Forces Systems Group; and Director, Predator Systems Squadron. Post-retirement, Tom served as Executive Director for Air Camp, and as a Senior Program Manager at Camber Corporation and Peerless Technologies. As a 38-year member of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Tom served on the Parish Council and Facilities Commission. He fulfilled his love of music through singing tenor in the church choir and the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus. Tom also regularly played golf and tennis. He and his wife Kristine served as Natural Family Planning instructors with the Couple to Couple League for 43 years. Tom's most important roles were as devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was always happiest spending time with his family. His presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kristine (Paulsen) Severyn; three children, Andy (Stacie), Joe (Trina), and Marie; four grandchildren, Emma, Zach, Michael, and Audrey; five siblings, John (Ruth) Severyn, Steve (Sarah) Severyn, Cathy Lundy, Paul (Colleen) Severyn, Tony (Grace) Severyn; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 from 3:006:00 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio, 45429. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. Special thanks to family and friends for prayers and assistance during Tom's illness, and to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided to Tom.



