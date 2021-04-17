SEVERT, Robin Michelle



Robin Michelle Severt, 58, of Springfield, passed away



suddenly on April 14, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1963, in Springfield, to the late Robert Franklin and



Connie Jane (Farrell) Severt. Robin loved basketball and had been a star player in high school as well as running track. She enjoyed anything having to do with the outdoors and was a big fan of OSU football. She worked at Restoration Hardware. Survivors include her life partner, Jill Stapleton; twin brother, Robert Severt



(Ted Rebert); brother, Chris Severt (Darla Craycraft), all of Springfield; niece and nephew, Kristen and Mathew; aunts, Marilyn (Jack) Shepard and Barbara Farrell (Dwight Banion); and many friends who loved her. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial



service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Mike Severt



officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

