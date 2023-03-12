X
Severs, Evelyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Severs (Salyers), Evelyn "Dee"

Evelyn "Dee" (Salyers) Severs, age 78, of Kettering, passed away February 6th, 2023. She was born December 3, 1944 in Greenup, Kentucky, & was raised in Kettering, Ohio. Dee graduated from Fairmont West HS, '63. She started her career in Real Estate, then worked for Citywide Development as a Mortgage Counselor for 1st time homebuyers. Dee was preceded in death by husband, Walter Severs, Jr., mother Garnet Salyers, sister Gloria Coleman & brother Mike. She is survived by children Mike (Marion) Severs, Tim (Sheila) Severs, Cindi Springer, Brian (Donna) Severs, Doug Severs, Darryl (Carla) Severs; many grandchildren; siblings Helen Hall, Ray (Sharon) Salyers, Jim Salyers, Ken (Phyllis) Salyers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & other loved ones. Visitation will be held on Sat. 3/18/23 from 10am until time of memorial service at 11am at Church of the Cross, 3121 Wilmington Pk, Kettering 45429.

