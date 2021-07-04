springfield-news-sun logo
SEUBERT, Catherine E.

Age 73, of Oakwood, passed away Thursday July 1, 2021. Mrs. Seubert, a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph's High School, was born to the late Robert & Eleanor Zwiesler. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard J. Seubert, in 2020. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike & Karie Seubert and Dave & Deanna Seubert; five grandchildren,

Matthew, Cameron, Samantha, Jordan and Penny; and numerous nieces and nephews. "Kay" loved spending time with her grandkids and hearing about all of their endeavors. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the neighborhood birds, keeping her house in order, and snacking on the occasional Pine Club hamburger. Funeral will be held Friday, July 9th, at 11:00am at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., with Father Greg Konerman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30-11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society.

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

