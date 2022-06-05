Settimo, Vince







IN LOVING MEMORY VINCE SETTIMO



June 4, 2010





On this day, I am givingtribute to an amazing person who lived among us, and gave us beautiful memories we will always cherish. The memories we made together will always be the mostbeautiful moments of my life. You were my love, myprotector, and my world. Your strong shoulders always strengthened me. Yourunconditional love was all that I needed to live in this world. Dear Vince, losing you was the most painful memory I canrecall, but you are still living in my heart. Sometimes I just look up, smile, and say I know that was you! Each year I think it will be easier and each year I miss you as much. We dreamt of living a long life together – I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you. I will love you always and forget you never.