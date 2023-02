SETH II, George D.



George D. Seth passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2023 in TN. He is survived by brothers Ray (Carol) of IN, Pat of Ohio, and sister Terrie of TN. George is preceded by both parents, niece Ashley and loving wife of 30yrs Lori. Per his request, there was no service. We kindly ask for you to remember the wonderful, caring and generous person he was.