SENIOR, Ellsworth Penn "Butch" "Slack"



Ellsworth Penn Senior, affectionately known as "Butch" or "Slack," age 78, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 17, 1943, to the late Ellsworth Senior, Sr., and Virginia



"Go-Go" (Doughty) Hillman.



Ellsworth graduated from Springfield High School and attended Central State University. He served our country in the United States Navy from



1962 – 1965. In 1997, Ellsworth retired from International



Harvester after a 32-year career.



Ellsworth loved music and was a gifted singer. Known for his signature tenor voice, he performed and recorded with R&B groups and Motown Records artists, The Aswads and The



Different Shades of Brown, and The Love Makers of Island



Record. In 1975, The Love Makers recorded the popular single, When You're Next to Me. In 1976, The Love Makers were named Best Upcoming Group by Billboard Magazine. He would later be recognized in the 2001 publication Motown: The Golden Years: The Stars and Music That Shaped a



Generation. In 2006, Ellsworth recorded Have a Heart album with The Different Shades of Brown of MyTown Records. Most recently, Ellsworth was a member of The Voices of Thunder of Mount Zion Baptist Church. His last album, titled Blessed, was recorded in 2018.



Ellsworth was a faithful member of Greater Grace Temple and an active member of the community. Affiliations include Youth Entertainment Society, President, 1966 – 1970;



Champion Lodge #15; and Akbar Temple #41, Potentate, 1997. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his friends and was a mentor to many.



Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Patrice (Jackson) Senior; three children, Traci Senior, Haron Senior, and Miles Senior; sister, Mayola Johnson; grandchildren, Araya Senior, LaRon Senior, and Khalil Scott; three great-grandchildren, Malane Christian, Jream Edmunds, and Journee Edmunds;



special nieces, Elena "Ducky" Casey and LaTosha Jackson;



special cousin, Charles "Piggy" Haddix, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and neighbors. Ellsworth was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Senior; brother-in-law, William Johnson; sister-in-law, Martha Senior; nephews, Derek Senior and Hayden Jackson; and niece, Lolita Bess.



Ellsworth was kind, patient, and unapologetically honest. He was known by all for his sense of style. Ellsworth never missed an opportunity to be humorous or to say, "Guess what? I love you."



Ellsworth Penn Senior's Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Bishop Ronald M. Logan officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

