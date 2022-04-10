SENF, Gisela



68 of Huber Heights, passed away March 4, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father Rudolf, mother Margaret, and sister Christine. Gisela had many friends in her spiritual family that knew and loved her. Gisela had many challenges in life but was aided by her friends and staff at the group home she lived in as well as Montgomery Co. MRDD and Nemo's Reef day program. Gisela served her God Jehovah to the best of her ability and will be missed by her friends at the Kingdom Hall. A memorial will be held by video conference Sat., April 23, 2022, at 2 PM. Call 937-239-8685 for login codes.

