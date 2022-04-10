springfield-news-sun logo
X

SENF, Gisela

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SENF, Gisela

68 of Huber Heights, passed away March 4, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father Rudolf, mother Margaret, and sister Christine. Gisela had many friends in her spiritual family that knew and loved her. Gisela had many challenges in life but was aided by her friends and staff at the group home she lived in as well as Montgomery Co. MRDD and Nemo's Reef day program. Gisela served her God Jehovah to the best of her ability and will be missed by her friends at the Kingdom Hall. A memorial will be held by video conference Sat., April 23, 2022, at 2 PM. Call 937-239-8685 for login codes.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BOWLING, Debra
2
APPLE, Nancy
3
BUTTS, John
4
BYLER, Charles
5
CAWLEY, Robert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top