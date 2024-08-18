Sendelbach, Joan

Sendelbach (Herby), Joan Marie



Joan M. Sendelbach (Herby), age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 16, 2024, in her hometown where she was known for her warmth and love throughout her life. Born on February 9, 1933, as the cherished daughter of William and Marie Herby, Joan established deep roots in Dayton that flourished over the years, nurturing a family that deeply loved her. She is survived by her loving children Linda (Robert) Tomlinson, Tim (Kara) Sendelbach, and Kathy (Jim) Williamson; her brother John William (Phyllis) Herby Jr; grandchildren, Kevin (Kelly) Lush, Robert (Rachel) Sendelbach, Lindsay (Patrick) Eagan, Jeffrey (Katie) Sendelbach, Julie Lee, Brian (Elizabeth) Bramhall, Matthew Williamson, Loretta Sendelbach, and Natalie Sendelbach; and seven adored great-grandchildren. Joan was also preceded in death by her husband James Sendelbach, her son Mark Sendelbach, her parents, her brother David Herby and her grandson-in-law Michael Lee. There will be a service to celebrate Joan's long, adventure filled life on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 12:00 pm with an hour of visitation beforehand at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415. Interment will take place at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her honor to Hospice of Dayton or Humane Society of Dayton.



