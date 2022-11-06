SENDELBACH, James P. "Jim"



Age 90, of Brookville, formerly of Butler Township, passed away Friday, November 4th, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by a son Mark W. Sendelbach, and a son-in-law, Tom Fuller. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Joan (Herby) Sendelbach, 2 daughters Linda (Rob) Tomlinson, Kathy (Jim) Williamson, son Tim Sendelbach, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Thursday, November 10th at St. Christopher Catholic Church 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, Ohio 45377 by Father Smith. Interment Arlington Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital at OSU, JDRF or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Jim's memory. Arrangements Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

