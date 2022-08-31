SELVAGE, Anna Catherine "Katie"



Of Huber Heights, passed away on August 29th, 2022.



Katie married Harry B. Selvage, Jr. in 1969 and moved to Dayton, Ohio. The couple was blessed with two children. Katie was a dedicated employee of Children's Medical Center (Dayton) for 33 years. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. She loved God and her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her Kentucky roots and was a HUGE UK basketball fan. GO BIG BLUE!



Katie was preceded in death by her husband Harry "Buddy", and her son Crace Nathaniel. She is survived by her daughter Emrick (Michael), grandchildren Orion, Katherine Ellis, and Caleigh, sister Judy, special nephew Winston (Glenetta), and many other cousins and relatives down home.



Buddy and Katie share their final resting place at Mt. Olivet in Paris, Kentucky.



Her viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home on Wayne Avenue, Thursday evening, 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Friday at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be held on Friday afternoon in Paris, at 3:00 PM.



Donations to honor Katie may be in the form of altar flowers for OLR Church or a charity of your choice.

