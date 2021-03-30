SELSAM, William G.



81 passed away March 28, 2021. A resident of the Springfield Masonic Community in Springfield, Ohio, where he served as the Resident Representative to the Board of Trustees. He was a native of Zanesville, Ohio, and a veteran of The United States Air Force. Preceded in death by mother Wilda F. "Bill" Selsam and



father Robert P. Selsam.



Survived by cousins Helen Calhoon Matthews and Judy Calhoon Brinkman, and "uncle" to Hilary Matthews, Vincent Brinkman and Jeffrey Brinkman.



He was the retired owner of Selsam Management, an association management and state government relations consulting firm specializing in small associations. Bill began his association management career as Director of State Services for The United States Jaycees National Headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He joined the staff of The Ohio State Automobile Association (AAA) as Director of Public Affairs and Public Relations and then became the President of The Ohio Conference of AAA Clubs providing governmental representation for AAA in Ohio.



Selsam Management provided Association Management and/or State Government Relations for the following organizations: The Ohio Conference of AAA Clubs, The Ohio State Firefighters Association, The Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, The Ohio Restaurant Association, The Ohio Hotel and Motel Association, The Ohio Licensed Beverage Association, The Ohio Travel Association, The Ohio Hospitality Coalition and The Ohio Emergency Management Association.



Prior to entering the Association Management and Government Relations field he was employed as a district office



representative for the late Congressman John M. Ashbrook and as purchasing manager for the H. Bettis Division of Greif Brothers Corporation.



Bill was a past president of the Zanesville Jaycees, past Ohio Jaycees National Director and past Administrative Vice



President of the Ohio Jaycees, a JCI Senator and a U.S. Jaycees Ambassador. He was past president of the Ohio Society of



Association Executives, The Ohio Safety Belt Network and the Ohio Transportation Users Conference and a former member of the Governor's Traffic Safety Council and the Ohio



Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee. He



received The Ohio Fire Commission William L. Howard Public Service Award in 2001 and The Ohio Fire Chiefs Association Distinguished Service Award in 2007.



He served as Potentate of The Aladdin Shriners in 1993 and as Recorder of The Aladdin Shriners from 1997 thru 2001. He was an Emeritus Representative to Shriners International and an emeritus member of the Board of Governors for the Lexington Shriners Hospital where he served as Secretary of the Board for five years. He was the chairman and a 24-year member of the Shriners International Committee on Dispensations and Charters, a member of the Shriners International Development Committee, and the Shriners International Temple



Operations and Procedures Committee, an emeritus member of the Shriners International Educational Seminars Committee and the former Leadership Training Coordinator for Shriners International. He served as the parliamentarian for Shriners International. He is the author of So You're Going to be a



Potentate - A Handbook for Shrine Divan Officers, a leadership manual for Shrine Temple Officers and a 2007 recipient of the Imperial Potentate's Award of Merit.



Bill was a 56-year member of LaFayette Lodge No. 79 F&AM in Zanesville, Ohio, a dual member of Morning Star Lodge No. 795 F&AM in Springfield, Ohio, a member of the Columbus Scottish Rite Bodies, and Muskingum Chapter No. 485 Order of Eastern Star in Zanesville. He was a member of the Aladdin Brutal Brothers Unit, the Aladdin Ambassadors Shrine Club, the Aladdin Kentucky Colonels Shrine Club, the Northeast Shrine Club, the Zavi Shrine Club, Columbus Court No. 8 Royal Order of Jesters, and an honorary member of the Aladdin



Provost Unit and the Aladdin Reception Unit and a recipient of an Honorary DeMolay Legion of Honor.



Per Bill's wishes please have a drink on him. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123.



Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN- DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.



To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740) 452-4551.

