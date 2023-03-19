X

Sellers, Elaine

Sellers (Keyer), Elaine Keyer

In Loving Memory of

Elaine K. Sellers

1937 - 2023

Elaine K. Sellers, 85, passed away on March 15, 2023. Loving mother of Gary (Christine) Wheeler and Darrin Wheeler, cherished grandmother of Celeste (Nick) Polsinelli and Azai Wheeler and beloved great grandmother of Sydney, Layla, Leiland and Vivian.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Vera Keyer, her brother Jimmy Keyer and her beloved dog Rosie.

Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) on Tuesday March 21st, 2023 from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Elaine's memory to SICSA (https://www.sicsa.org/give/).

