SELF, Linda

76 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born in Springfield on May 12, 1946, the daughter of John R. Day, Jr. and Betty L. (Gassett) Day. She worked as Phlebotomist at Community Hospital and Allied Plasma for 13 years. Survivors include her three children, Randy, Jodi and Jimmie Self; five grandchildren, Jowyn, Raven, Stacia, Emma and Amani and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Mays. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

