SEIKER, Vernon

SEIKER, Jr., Vernon "Lee"



Age 34 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born July 18, 1987, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Vernon Sr. and Treanda Seiker. Lee attended Beavercreek High School. He was a loving father, son and brother who will be dearly missed. Lee is survived by his parents; sister, Kristin Brooke (Donald) Shepherd; brother, Nicklaus Seiker and children,



Dalton Seiker, Damian Seiker and Lahna Seiker. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm



at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).


