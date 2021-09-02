SEIF, James A. "Jim"



74, of Jeffersonville and formerly of Springfield, passed away on August 26, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1947, in Marion, Ohio, the son of Solomon and Crystal Aileen Seif, both



deceased. Jim was a proud United States Marine, serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his military service, Jim worked as a Firefighter/Paramedic for the Springfield Fire Rescue



Division, also working part time at Woeber's Mustard as a driver. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Barb Seif;



children, Rachel (Robin) Hood and Timothy (April) Seif, along with seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom and Jerry Seif and sisters, Barbara and



Sandy. A private celebration of Jim's life will be held and he will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Samartian's Purse or Pacific Garden Mission. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



