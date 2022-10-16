SEIBERT-OVERMAN, Theresa



Theresa Seibert-Overman, age 65 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice Seibert. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rich Overman; as well as a daughter, Jessica (Ian) Smith of Dayton; and a son, Justin (Fayelee) Overman of TX; four brothers also survive her: John George (Debbie) Seibert, Andy (Penny) Seibert, Eugene Seibert and Bill (Judi) Seibert; as do two sisters: Ann (John Allen) Sortman and Sue (Bob) Klosterman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa loved spending time with her family and being outdoors for almost any activity. She was a generous person and was always helping others when she could. Friends may gather at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Monday, October 17. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410 at 11 AM on Monday, October 17, 2022. Condolences can be made for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

