SEEKER, Doretta

SEEKER, Doretta

Age 74, of Verona, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, following an extended illness. Doretta was born in Dayton, on January 25, 1948, to Kenneth and Dorothy Seeker. She worked several years for Englewood Manor Nursing Home where she worked in healthcare as an STNA. She was also a long time member of the Phillipsburg Methodist Church in Phillipsburg, Ohio. Doretta is preceded in death by her

parents, Kenneth (Dorothy) Seeker; brother, Saul Smith, and a niece, Josette Hillard. She is survived by her brothers, Ronald E. (Beverly) Seeker, Ronnie (Neysa) Smith; nephews/nieces, Heath (Michelle) Seeker, Tom (April Lackey) Smith, Tamara Smith; great-nieces/nephews, Brandon Jewett, Zach Jewett, Caden Smith, Connor Haney, Matthew Seeker, Kailee Jewett; special friend, Donna Smith; dog companion, Peppy, and

numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, 12pm (noon) at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309 with a burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday the 11th, at the funeral home, from 10am – 12pm leading into the services. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Verona Fire Department or Lewisburg Fire and Rescue.

