SEEHAWER, Norma



With her family at her side, Norma Jean (Ramsay) Seehawer, 62, unexpectedly returned to the loving embrace of the Lord on October 15, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.



She was born in Verdun, France to William and Mary (Stiglmire) Ramsay on October 9, 1960, and moved to Kenosha, WI, in 1968 by way of Washington, Kansas, and Viirginia. Norma Graduated from Tremper High School in 1979 and went on to study music therapy at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.



She had a passion for music, dance and theater. Norma performed with the Tremper Choraleers and the Kids from Wisconsin while in high school, and later appeared in numerous musical and theatrical productions.



Norma met her other half one summer while they both worked at a theme park, and she and Garth Edward Seehawer were married on August 11, 1984, in Kenosha. In June of 1997, while living in Champaign, IL, they were blessed with their son Will just months before moving to Dayton, OH. Norma began her career at Care Source in Dayton and remained with them after she moved to Green Bay in 2008.



Norma was proud of and would do anything for her family -- she loved them deeply and cherished their time together. From the moment Will began playing at age 4, she adored being a soccer mom and never missed a game. She loved singing, music, movies, and the theater; and enjoyed stitching and reading – mysteries and historical novels were her favorites.



Norma was nourished by her deep faith, which she modelled and shared with others. She faced adversity with strength, bravery, and humor. She was utterly selfless and could brighten a room with her infectious smile. The many whose lives she imprinted describe her as deeply and genuinely caring, kind, witty, perceptive, creative, sweet, compassionate, and wise. She was a fierce and true friend, and a rare, beautiful soul with an infinite capacity for love.



Norma is survived and celebrated by: her husband, Garth; her son, Will; her mother, Mary; her brother William and two sisters Mary and Eileen; her many nieces and nephews, both related and "adopted"; and many special friends.



Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Ave on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit



