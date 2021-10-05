SECHRIST, Richard Joseph



Age 84 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born September 15, 1937, in Easton, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Catherine Sechrist. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. On June 17, 1961, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he married his wife Judy Sue Sechrist (nee Vogel) who preceded him in death in 2018. Richard is survived by his children William (Karen) Sechrist, Robert (Sandy) Sechrist,



Steven (Jennifer) Sechrist and Donald (Cindy) Sechrist; brother John (Carol) Sechrist and sister Betty (Alan) Stanford; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous family and friends. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind or to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



