SEALS, Steven Roger "Steve"



79, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1942, at home in Camden, Ohio, to the late James and Mary



(Belcher) Seals. Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley (Sapp) Seals; children, Matthew R. (Grishma) Seals, Laura E. Hoople, and Michael R. (Polly) Seals; grandsons, Jack and Reed; sister, Hester Green Klipfer; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harmon and George Seals; and his sister, Alberta Schneider. Steve graduated with a BA from Miami University (Oxford); MD from The Ohio State University; MPA from the University of Dayton; MBA from the University of Alabama. He worked as a pediatrician in Jefferson City, Missouri and Dayton, Ohio; then for 25 years in occupational medicine at WPAFB. Steve served as a Captain in the United States Army completing 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. He attended Fairhaven Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE



Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Germantown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

