SCSCHOENBERGER, John

SCHOENBERGER,



John Nicholas



Jack, to all of his family and friends, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born at home in Miamisburg on November 11, 1932, to Evelyn (Myers) Schoenberger and Nick Schoenberger. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Jerri Gingrich and brother, Mike Schoenberger. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lorna, his "little sister" Judy Wuerstl, and numerous special nieces and nephews.



Jack was a Chaminade graduate and earned an associate degree in engineering at Sinclair College and was employed by Bowser-Morner as a consultant engineer. He then started his own successful business, J. N. Schoenberger & Associates and greatly enjoyed having his own airplane. Jack was a member of the Miamisburg Senior Center and had good times driving the bus for outings. He was also very active in Five Rivers Metro Parks and loved giving guided tours in the parks, pointing out and naming birds and native plants.



Jack and Lorna were faithful Catholics. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City on Friday, August 19, at 11am with interment at Calvary Cemetery to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429.

