SCRIMENTI, Michael



Age 89, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



February 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mike was born April 7, 1932, in Dayton to the late Joseph and Filamena Scrimenti. In addition to his



parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Joan Mariscalco and Marion Scrimenti. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 57 years, daughters: Julia Dixon (Charles) and Susan Scrimenti (Jay Elliott), and many nieces and nephews. Mike graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and the University of Dayton, and retired after 50 plus years of service with the Standard Register Company. He was a member of the Agonis Club and the Milton Athletic Club. He played semi-pro football for the Dayton Triangles. Mike served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. His infectious personality and wonderful sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A visitation for Michael will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. A visitation will occur



Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd.,



Kettering, Ohio 45429, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory.



