SCOTT, Rebecca Lynn "Becky"



Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Scott, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Miami County Hospice of Troy, Ohio.



Becky was born in Oak Hill, Ohio, on March 28, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Walter "Jr." and Elnora (Jean) Gray. She was a graduate of the University of Rio Grande and went on to teach second grade in New Carlisle, Ohio.



Becky was married to Shelby W. Scott and together they had two children, Allison Nicole Scott who preceded her in death and Natalie Jean Scott who currently resides in Yakima, Washington.



In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by her sisters, Nancy Lewis and Greta (Jenkins) Hale both of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Heather Kilgore of Jackson, Ohio, as well as her brother, Timothy Gray of Oak Hill, Ohio.



Becky was a long-time member of Koinos Christian Fellowship in Troy. She enjoyed flower gardening, walking through the neighborhood with her dog, and keeping up with her friends and family.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 1-3PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3PM with Pastor Johnathan Newman officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at



www.lewisgillum.com