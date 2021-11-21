SCOTT, Poley



Age 60, of Kettering, passed away Friday November 19, 2021. Scott was a distinguished finance manager in the automobile industry during his working career. He was a very caring



husband and a true family man to his children. He loved spending time with them, especially watching movies as he was an avid Marvel movie fan and a great cook. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Poley, and his sister, Lisa Insignares. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Gayle; his son,



Benjamin Poley; his daughter, Savannah Poley; mother, Donna Poley; a brother, Stuart Poley; a brother-in-law, Dale Buck (Holly Peasley). The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Monday November 29th at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering.

