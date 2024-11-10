Scott, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Scott, age 84, of Beavercreek, Ohio, died at home on November 4, 2024. She was born in Cawood, Kentucky on April 2, 1940 to Bera and Green Langford. Patricia moved to Ohio from Kentucky when she was sixteen and met Richard Scott when she was 18. They were married 2 years later for 47 years until Richard's passing in 2018. Patricia is also preceded in death by her mother, Bera; father, Green; two brothers, Harold and Oscar Langford; and sister, Louise Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Cantrell; brother, Bobby Langford; her son, Rick (Deborah) Scott; daughter, Sandi Scott Losito; grandchildren, Tony Fuller, Cassie Scott (Garry Heinlein), Shane (Sabrina) Heffley and Paul Michael Heffley; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patricia was very faithful to Jesus and her family and spent much of her time serving both. She was a wonderful singer as many of her church family members would testify and also loved spending time with Richard and their racehorses amongst other family activities and hobbies.



Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek), where funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Patricia will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park cemetery following the service.



