springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCOTT, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


SCOTT, Janice L.


80, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born in Chillicothe, OH, on March 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Ralph T. Hall, Sr., Elvin A., Sr. and Rosetta M. (Smith-Hall) Mickey. Janice was the oldest of 9 children. She was a 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended Central State University. Janice was the 2004 Worthy Matron of Golden Star Chapter #1, Order of the Eastern Star, and Golden Circle #22, Dayton, OH; and a Prince Hall Affiliate where she continued membership until her health prevented participation. Janice leaves to cherish her memory: her loyal and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert D. "Bob" Scott, Sr.; sons,

Robert D. "Rob" Scott, Jr. of Pickerington, OH, Richard D.

"Rick" Scott, Sr. of Springfield, OH, and Christopher R.

"Randy" (Tamika) Scott, Sr. of Gahanna, OH; siblings, Chris V. A., Sr. (Kathy) Mickey of Washington C.H., OH, Elvin A.

(Buttons) Mickey, Jr. of Chillicothe, OH, Kyra R. Mickey-Brown of Chillicothe, OH, and Lara Benson of Columbus, OH; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two uncles,

Gordon A. (Sonya) Smith, Sr. of Chillicothe, OH, and Roscoe Mickey of Beaver, OH; aunt, Julia Mickey-Brown of Chillicothe, OH; loyal sister-in-law, Sondra K. Richardson-Hall; a dear cousin and friend, Jeanette "Pean" Beatty; very special former daughter-in-law, Lisa Brice-Johnson; and very special caregiver, Pam M. Hodge; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn infant son, Brandon (July 4, 1984); her ever precious grandson, Richard D. "Lil' Rick" Scott, Jr.; sisters, stillborn Baby Girl Mickey (December 6, 1950), and Tanya A.

Cousins; brothers, Ralph T. (Tony) Hall, Jr. and Perry R. Hall; great-granddaughter, Dallas Montgomery; and grandparents, Alfred and Maggie (Harry) Hall, Stanley and Janet (Upthegrove) Smith, and Ross and Alameda (Lett) Mickey; and lifelong best friend of 68 years, Elizabeth Ann Scott. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St., Springfield, OH 45506. Please use the entrance on Mulberry Street. Interment: Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KERRY, John
2
COOK, Jerry
3
GEORGE, William
4
LENTZ, Arthur
5
HENDRIX, Larry
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top