SCOTT, Barbara T.



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. Family will greet friends from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Saturday, May 21st at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, with Celebration of Life Services for Barbara and James beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.