SCIANAMBLO, Christine

SCIANAMBLO (Skelton), Christine



Christine (Skelton) Scianamblo, age 99, was born Christine Ann Skelton in Dayton, Ohio, on April 16, 1923. She was the daughter of Christina (Thiel) Skelton, a kitchen superintendent at the Veterans Administration in Dayton, and James Skelton, a career officer, and Secret Service Agent, for the United States Army. She had one brother James M. Skelton, who founded Skelton Aluminum manufacturing and installation in Dayton. At the age of 3 she and her family moved to Preble County, and she attended grade school at the Little Red Schoolhouse near Trotwood. She attended high school at Trotwood High and then attended the Dayton Art Institute, where she studied fashion, design, and photography. For a brief time, she was employed by Delco products working as a photographer and assisted in the publication of a monthly periodical containing War news. She entered the University of Dayton in 1944. At the University, she met John M. Scianamblo, who had recently completed his tour of duty as a Warrant Officer in World War II. They were married in November 1946, and had five children Michael, Suzan, Pamela, Timothy, and Brian (deceased). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Christine was a tireless homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and friends. Her appreciation for and expertise in decorating, flower arranging, gardening and the kitchen were unsurpassed. At the age of 50, Christine returned to the University of Dayton and completed a degree in home economics and pursued a career in teaching at various high schools throughout the Dayton area. She and John then moved to Columbus, Ohio, to be closer to their children and ultimately retired in Bradenton, Florida. Christine enjoyed her final years residing near family in Chattanooga, TN, and finally in Powell, OH. Christine was a powerful force in her family and friend's lives. There are few people who were as tenacious and driven to achieve excellence in all aspects of life. She passed away peacefully in the afternoon of October 19, 2022. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral mass will be held for Christine on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10AM at Saint Joseph Cathedral, 212 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Catholic Rite of Committal will occur Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12 o'clock noon at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409. In Christine's memory, donations can be made to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) by going online to NAMI.org, or by mail at NAMI PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Arrangements by Schoedinger Dublin. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com.

