Schwieterman, Diana Lee



SCHWIETERMAN (Riddlebaugh), Diana "Lee"







Age 79, of Kettering, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Dayton on August 18, 2023.







Lee was born Diana Lee Riddlebaugh on March 9th, 1944 in Dayton Ohio. Her earliest memories included helping her dad work the Double R Dairy Bar on Huffman Ave, just east of Smithville. Working there afforded her the opportunity to know many of the students of Wilbur Wright where she attended high school. Those days included many of her fondest memories. Lee took it upon herself to assume the duties of alumni president in 1986 to reconnect with those memories and the people associated with them.







Lee helped with the opening of the alumni room (in the lower area where the girls locker room had previously been), and it housed many years of class and team sports pictures, school newspapers, and drama related memorabilia. She helped with repairs to the auditorium and then convinced Dayton Public Schools and the State of Ohio to build the new school around the old auditorium.







Lee worked at Hewitt Soap Company after high school and worked towards her Associates Degree in Business from Miami University of Middletown where she resided for 10 years before moving to Kettering.







Lee and Romey lived life to the fullest traveling far and wide on their own as well as traveling with the Dayton Ski Club. They toured China, New Zealand, Europe, Italy, Australia, and many others.







Lee was preceded in death by her son Rick Schwieterman, and parents Marcella and Keith Riddlebuagh. Lee is survived by her husband of 51 years, Romey Schwieterman II, his son Romey Schwieterman III, daughter Teri Litteral, close family friend Peggy Billups, and brother Gene Riddlebaugh.







Bid farewell to a woman who touched the hearts of many.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church, Monday August 28th. Entombment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-6:30pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com