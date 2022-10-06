SCHWEIKERT, Mary F.



Age 82, of Centerville and formerly of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mary was born to the late Norville and Florence (Brand) Maston in Cleveland, OH. Mary worked for much of her career as a medical transcriber at St. Elizabeth and, later, at Sycamore Hospital. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brothers, Don, Jon, and George, as well as her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Schweikert. She is survived by her children, Richard (Joanne) Schweikert, Jr., Barbara (Jerry) Malicki, Mark Schweikert, and Andrew (Cara) Schweikert; grandchildren Richard III, Joe, Cole, Melanie and Maya; and many other family members and friends. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Bethany Village in Centerville and, in particular, to the Blossom Park memory care unit. Family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering. Memorial Services will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. There will be light refreshments served following the service. Inurnment in New Carlisle Cemetery at a later date. For those unable to attend, Mary's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Memory Care Fund at Grace Lutheran Services (Bethany Village). Gifts can be sent to Grace Lutheran Services, Development Office, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459-7400. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

