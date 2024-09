Schwarze, Richard



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 7th, 2024. A small Celebration of Life will take place at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, 280 Walden Way in Kettering on Thursday, September 12 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance can be made to the Dayton Art Institute or Hospice of Dayton. For complete obituary and expressions of sympathy visit www.routsong.com.



