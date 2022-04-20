SCHWARTZ, Noel Francis



Noel Francis Schwartz, age 92, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on April 16, 2022. He was born December 25, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert and Alice (Jones) Schwartz. Noel married Patty Ann Preston on June 25, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Noel graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy to attend Electronic Technician school, and also played clarinet in the base band. He later served on the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier.



After the Navy, he attended the University of Dayton and received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Noel joined the Federal Civil Service at Wright-Patterson AFB, and worked in the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory's Avionics Division. He retired after 30 years of service.



Among his hobbies, Noel had a fascination with antique clocks, and often repaired old clocks for friends and relatives. He was also an avid music lover and enjoyed playing and collecting music. He loved Classical, Dixieland, and Ragtime music. He and Patty enjoyed attending Dixieland and Ragtime festivals. Noel served many years as Vice President of the Barefoot Bay, Florida, Keyboard and Organ Club; often playing organ, saxophone, or clarinet at various community functions.



Noel is survived by his wife, Patty, of 66 years; his sister Dorothy Smith, sons Robert F. (Pam) and Barry P. (Julie); grandsons Robert E. (Megan) and Chris N. (Heather) Schwartz; and great-grandsons Theodore, Charles, Isaac and Benjamin Schwartz.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Noel's life will be held on Friday, April 29th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A private burial will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

