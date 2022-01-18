SCHWARTZ, Lee



Lee Schwartz, age 63, passed away on January 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Lee grew up in Belmont, Ohio, with his ten siblings. He graduated from Belmont High School and spent three years in the United States Marine Corps. Lee was an extremely simple man with the most incredible sense of humor, sure to make anyone laugh. He was a friend to many and would give anyone the shirt off his back. Lee retired after almost 40 years from the 7Up Bottling Company, where he was a driver, then diesel mechanic and union steward. He considered himself a lucky, lucky man. He loved and was proud of his three sons, Justin, Stevie, and Casey. He also felt truly blessed that he got the opportunity to raise his second family, Lauren, Ashley, and Ryan, with his wife and best friend, Chris. More than anything, he loved riding his Harleys and spending time with his family and friends. Lee was preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Rita Schwartz; his brother, Gary (Wanda) Schwartz; his sister, Joey Schwartz; and in-laws: Kenny Hindman and Volley King. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 17 years, Chris Thomas Schwartz; sons: Justin (Crystal Lowe) Schwartz, Steven (Amanda) Schwartz, Casey (Hattie Arevalo) Schwartz; step-children: Lauren Thomas, Ashley Thomas, and Ryan Thomas; grandchildren: Evan Schwartz and Matthew Cooper; siblings: Barb (John) Hosford, Mimi (Dick) Moebius, Renny (Tom) Teague, Jenny Hindman, Cindy (Mike) Siebert, Amy King, Dan (Jan) Schwartz, and Angie Schwartz; his best friend since childhood, Chuck Wehrman; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. The Funeral Service will be at 9:00am on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, with a burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. The family invites everyone to a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial, at the VFW Post 8211, 7874 State Rt 48, Englewood, OH 45322. To share a memory of Lee or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

