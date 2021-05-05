SCHWARTZ, Dolores H.



Age 93, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



February 12, 1928, the daughter of Harry and Marie (Brickner) Drury. On June 22, 1957, in St. Ann Church, she married Joseph E. Schwartz and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2008. Mrs. Schwartz was a charter member of Sacred Heart Church and a life member of the V.F.W.



# 1069 Auxiliary.



Survivors include three children, Kathy (Steve) Mayes, Marian (Terry) Fritz and Mark (Amy) Schwartz; five grandchildren,



David (Hiep) Mayes, Anthony (Megan) Fritz, Amy Fritz, Ryan and Dylan Schwartz; a great-granddaughter, Madilynn Mayes; a brother, Robert Drury.



Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Laverne Wolpert; and a brother, Adrian



Drury.



The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Hospice of Cincinnati for the kind compassionate care they provided.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am, Thursday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of



Christian Burial at 11:00am, Thursday, in Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am, Thursday, in the



funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of



Cincinnati. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



