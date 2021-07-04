SCHWAMBERGER, John

SCHWAMBERGER, Jr.,



John A. "Jack"



73, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born July 17, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Marilyn (Pinniger) Schwamberger. Beloved husband to Rosemary



(Riley) whom he married July 17, 1970; loving father of Ty Schwamberger (Sheryl) and Sue Schwamberger-Wilson (Gabe); cherished grandfather of Oliver and Ezra Wilson, Laci, Preston and Ethan Schwamberger; and dearest brother to Rob (Patty, deceased) and Rick Schwamberger; also preceded in death by his parents.



Jack was a 1965 graduate of Lake High School and attended Ohio Northern University on a baseball scholarship where he earned his bachelor's degree. He later obtained his masters degree from the University of Dayton. He was a well-regarded and respected teacher and coach in Covington Exempted School District. Jack served the community of Covington as a member of the board of education, volunteer fireman, town councilman, awarded the governor's award in science, and was inducted into the Covington School Hall of Fame in 2017. Jack was a lifelong fan of all sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and coached numerous teams over the years. Throughout his life, Jack was an avid collector of baseball cards and memorabilia. He loved music from the 1960s, The Temptations being his favorite. There was never a stranger he couldn't befriend and loved to be around people and make them laugh.



A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Millbury Fireman's Recreation Hall, 28410 Oak Street, Millbury. Following the service, the family will receive friends for lunch and fellowship until 5:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to Lake High School Athletic Boosters, 28090 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, OH 43447 or the Covington High School Athletic Boosters, 807 Chestnut Street, Covington, OH 45318. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

