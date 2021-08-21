SCHWAB, Robert M.



Robert M. Schwab, of Hamilton, Ohio, was called home to eternal rest in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin A. Schwab and mother, Clova L. Schwab. Robert, or "Bob" as many affectionately knew him, was born in March of 1945. He grew up on his family's farm in Ross Township, where he worked the gently rolling fields of corn and soybeans, picked blackberries, slept on the porch during the warm summer nights of his childhood, and went on adventures with his cousins. Bob graduated from Ross High School in 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. Upon return to the states, he met Maxine and



proposed on October 11, 1968. They were married on December 14, 1968. Also, in 1968, Bob began working as a millwright at Fluor Daniel Fernald. He was elected President of the Fernald Atomic Trades and Labor Council and held tenure from 1988-2001. Ever a servant, he unflaggingly devoted his career to defending workers' rights and went on to receive the prestigious Karen Silkwood Award. In his free time, Bob enjoyed attending tractor pulls, restoring antique tractors, completing puzzles, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Schwab, and children Robert E.W. Schwab (Piper) and Jennifer L. Schwab. Due to the pandemic, invitation-only services will be held at Charles C. Young funeral home. The family respectfully



requests all invited attendees wear masks or face coverings. Online condolences may be made at



