SCHWAB, Joan

SCHWAB (nee Schiering), Joan S.



Age 92, of Tipp City, formerly of Fairfield, died May 26, at her home. She was born at



Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, on January 30, 1929, the daughter of Carl B. and Elizabeth Groh Schiering, was a graduate of St. Ann Catholic Elementary School in Hamilton and a 1947 graduate of Fairfield High School. On February 26, 1949, she married Ralph C. Schwab at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2001. She was a charter member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in



Fairfield and was a long-time member of the Knights of



Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a founding member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society. She moved to Tipp City in 2012 and made many new friends at St. Christopher Church and the Vandalia Senior Center. Joan was kind and never failed to welcome anyone into her home. She was an avid bridge player; she was always gracious in defeat, yet she never shied away from pouring it on in victory. In addition to her husband, Ralph and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard C. Schwab, her brothers Carlos P. Schiering (Raye), and George G. Schiering (Marianne), as well as



brothers-in-law Ray L. Schwab and Robert E. Schwab. Survivors include her son, Robert C. Schwab (Catherine) of Tipp City, and five grandchildren, Charles Schwab, Claire Schwab,



Gregory Schwab, Leighanne Schwab and Madeline Schwab, as well as nephews Bill, Ken, Jim and Brian Schiering, Gary,



Michael, Darryl, and David Schwab.



Special thanks to Hospice of Miami County.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will be from 10:30 am-11:30 am Wednesday in the Church narthex. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The Rosary and brief memorial will be offered for her at St. Christopher Church, Vandalia, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:30 pm. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church, St. Christopher Church in Vandalia or Hospice of Miami County. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



