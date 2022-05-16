SCHURGER,



Yvonne Marie



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away and went to Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at



Majestic Care of Fairfield. She was born in Cincinnati on



August 10, 1945, the daughter of Emerson and Elizabeth (Laub) Pierson. She was a 1963 graduate of Taft High School where she was a first chair flute player in the band and a member of the girls' basketball team. She married Glenn Schurger in Hamilton on March 1, 1969. Yvonne had been



employed at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, Grange



Insurance Company and Elder Beerman. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her daughter, Michelle (Bobby) Zellner; her son Dean (Maggie) Schurger; her granddaughter, Zoe Zellner and her grandsons, Zach Zellner, Isaac Schurger and Judah Schurger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Elizabeth Pierson. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences are available at



