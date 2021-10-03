SCHUMANN, ALTHEA

SCHUMANN



(nee Reinhardt), Althea Lola



88, loving wife and mother;



retired tennis club manager and physical education teacher; infectious optimist; natural all-around athlete; generous philanthrope; competitive card shark; proud mother and grandmother; and sincere follower of Christ passed away on September 26, 2021. Beloved wife and partner of 66 years to Thomas Schumann who passed away in 2020. Survived by twin sister Aletha Schumacher (nee Reinhardt); her three sons and their wives: David Schumann, Stephen and Pier Schumann, and James and Nancy Schumann; and seven grandchildren, Margot, James Maxwell, Luke, Nathan, Katherine, John David (JD) and Alex Schumann. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Schumann, parents Raymond and Lola Reinhardt, and her brother Ronald Reinhardt. Althea was born in 1933 and raised in St. Louis, MO. She attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a B.A. degree in Education. At Valpo, Althea (Dollie) played numerous sports including softball and field hockey. She actively served as the Vice President for the Alpha Phi Delta sorority. In 1954, following her graduation, Althea married her college sweetheart, Thomas Schumann in St. Louis. She began her career as a teacher in the St. Louis public school system as a physical education teacher. Both Tom and Althea lived in St. Louis for 2 years until he was drafted by the army. After Tom was honorably discharged, they moved to Wisconsin and began their family. Althea and Tom moved a number of times in their early years living in El Paso, TX, Madison, WI, Chillicothe, OH, Escanaba, MI, Leominster, MA, Atlanta, GA, Kettering, OH, and finally Springboro, OH. Throughout these years, Althea skillfully and lovingly met the ever changing needs of her family. Raising her three boys was always the priority, closely followed by supporting Tom in his career and finally taking care of herself. After a number of teaching jobs at schools in Chillicothe and Kettering, OH, she decided to work at Quail Run Racquet Club in Kettering, OH. She started as a front-desk clerk but was quickly promoted to the manager of both Quail Run Racquet Club and the Kettering Tennis Center within a few years. Here, she was able to continue her love of the game of tennis while efficiently and effectively running both clubs by building and leading a loyal and competent team. Upon retirement Tom and Althea moved to Springboro, OH, while joyously spending winters in Bonita Springs, FL. Here, she leveraged her athletic prowess, quickly becoming a skilled and avid golfer, surpassing and frustrating her "less- natural swing" husband. Throughout her life, Althea always put others first, genuinely and naturally caring about her husband, family and others she loved. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for 53 years and was one of the founding members of this church. A 1-hour visitation will be held from 10:00am – 11:00am on Saturday, November 13th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church (4865 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440). A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow the visitation from 11:00am – 12:00pm. After this service, a burial of Althea's ashes will occur at David's Cemetery (4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429). TOBIAS FUNERAL- FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to



