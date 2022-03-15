Hamburger icon
SCHULZ, Charles

SCHULZ, Charles R.

Age 80, passed away March 9, 2022. He was born to Ralph Schulz and Mary McNamara in Bristol, Connecticut, on January 2, 1942. Charles grew up in Cleveland, OH, and later moved to Cape Coral, Florida, and Monroe, Ohio. Charles is preceded in death by his twin sister Anne Schulz; brother of Ralph, Jon and Lou.

No Services at this time, but any donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


