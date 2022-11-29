SCHULTZ, Sr.,



Roger Raymond



03/09/1937 - 11/14/2022



Age 85 of Centerville, OH, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. Roger was born on Tuesday, March 09, 1937, in Dayton, OH, to Raymond Frederick and Bernice Elizabeth Schultz.



Roger attended Oakwood High School and Miami University. He enjoyed all things outdoors: boating, canoeing, fishing, skiing, golfing and bowling. Roger retired from Centerville City Schools after teaching Industrial Arts (wood working class) for 35 years.



Roger is preceded in death by both parents, wife, Gertrude "Jill", son Raymond and brother Jack.



Roger is survived by his sister Charlotte, his sons Edward and Roger Jr. "Rusty" as well as 7 grandchildren.



Friends and family will be warmly received at 12 noon, Thursday, December 01, 2022, at Fairhaven Church. Pastor Dave Ringhiser will be officiating the Funeral Service, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH.

