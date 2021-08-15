SCHULER, Thomas L.



MONROE – Thomas L. Schuler completed his long and productive life on August 7 at age 99.



Tom was born July 16, 1922, in Scioto County, Ohio, where he lived until graduation from Minford High School. He was the son of Myrtle and Charles Schuler, and brother to Alice Schuler Gampp, Harry Schuler, and Ellora Schuler Kent, all of whom who preceded him in death. Brother Charles Robert Schuler lives in Oxford, Ohio. Tom served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Idaho in 1940-41 and the Army Air Corps as a pilot 1942-45. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1948, the same year he



married Phyllis Bohmer. They were married 63 years before her death in 2011. Tom leaves three loving daughters: Laurel (Mel) Humes, Sara (Jim) Grillot, and Ann (Ken) Kayser, and three grandchildren: Kristin (Chris) Goforth, Katie Cole, and Andy (Jessica) Furthmiller. Tom also was a proud five-time great-grandfather. After living in Cleveland, Tom and Phyllis moved to Middletown in 1956 for his new job at Sorg Paper Co. He rose to vice president of purchasing, retiring in 1989. Tom and Phyllis were long-time active members at First



Presbyterian Church and in volunteer and social organizations. Tom enjoyed flower gardening, golf and tennis, travel, and service in the 43K Aviation Cadet Association of men who took pilot training in the same class. Tom and Phyllis moved to Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in 2003, where he served as president of the Residents' Association and in other volunteer positions. He and Connie Greenwood enjoyed over six years of marriage and companionship until her death in August 2020.



Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Friends may leave messages for the family at www.breitenbach-anderson.com. A memorial service will be held Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at Breitenbach Anderson, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Life Care Fund, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050 or First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044.

