Schuler, Rita

SCHULER (Stapleton), Rita



Passed away on November 19, 2022. Rita was born in Springfield, Ohio, in 1956. She loved to cook, read and entertain guest. She had a free hippie spirit, was a very strong advocate for women, and a true friend who loved with her whole heart. Rita persevered and succeeded through many obstacles and was the essence of what anyone can achieve if they stay positive and press on. Rita's influence will live forever in our hearts. While our hearts hurt now, Rita wants our sorrow to turn to joy for her journey on earth. She is preceded in death by Phyllis James, Randy, and Chris Stapleton. Rita is survived by son, Mark Haire, grandson Owen Haire, brother Jeff Stapleton (Joyce), nephew Kyle, niece Hannah and numerous friends near and far. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to your local women's shelter.


