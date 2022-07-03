SCHUL, Carolyn Colson



Age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home on June 30, 2022. She was born in October, 1944, in Geneva, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Martha Colson. Carolyn graduated from Geneva Community High School in 1962, and received a bachelor's degree in education from Capital University in 1966. After marrying David Schul in Geneva in July, 1966, she began work as a French teacher in the Mount Healthy (Ohio) city schools, giving birth to two sons shortly thereafter. Carolyn was a loving and caring mother and homemaker. As someone who enjoyed baking and sewing, she will be remembered fondly for her moon cookies and handcrafted Halloween costumes. She especially cherished her granddaughters. Her Christian faith inspired her to join Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamilton, and to serve others as a Meals on Wheels volunteer and she was a Sunday School teacher. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Charlie. She is survived by her husband, sons David (Cathy) and James, granddaughters Molly and Maria, and best friends Karen Worst, Barbara Redmond, and Carol Mutch. Private graveside service and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva, Illinois, on Friday, July 8. Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

