SCHROEDER, Wolfgang



Feb. 11, 1928 – June 17, 2021



93, of Port Clinton passed away Thursday, June 17.



He was born in Riga, Latvia, and immigrated to the USA in 1956 with his wife Brigitte and 2 eldest sons. Prior to moving to Port Clinton in 2015, he



resided in Springfield, Ohio, where he raised his 4 children and ultimately retired after 30+ years from Cooper Industries. He was passionate about his family and thoroughly



enjoyed decades of boating with family and friends as well as bicycling with the Senior Club.



Surviving are his sons, Reinhard (JoAnna) Schroeder, Fred Schroeder, Ralph Schroeder and daughter, Susan (G. Shannon) Marr; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Dagmar Korgemagi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brigitte and parents, Melanie and Paul Schroeder.



Funeral services will be conducted on July 19, at 12:00-noon at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. The Gerner-Wolf-Walker



Funeral Home, Port Clinton, assisted the family with



arrangements.

